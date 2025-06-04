GRSE soars after MOU to build India's first Polar Research Vessel

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) surged 7.49% to Rs 3385.85 after the company inked a milestone MoU with Norway's Kongsberg Oslo to build India's first indigenous Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

The project, to be executed at GRSE's Kolkata yard, will support deep-sea research in polar and southern oceans. The PRV will be equipped with cutting-edge scientific instruments and developed in partnership with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCOPR), aligning with the governments 'Make in India' push.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, currently in Norway for the Nor-Shipping event, noted that Indian shipyards now hold 11% of the Norwegian Shipowners Associations order book, showcasing Indias rising stature in global shipbuilding.