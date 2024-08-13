Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 26.36 crore

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.3625.6212.86-1.832.57-1.310.96-2.711.10-2.69

