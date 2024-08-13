Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 26.36 crore

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.3625.62 3 OPM %12.86-1.83 -PBDT2.57-1.31 LP PBT0.96-2.71 LP NP1.10-2.69 LP

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

