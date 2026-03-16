The offer received bids for 42.37 lakh shares as against 89.47 lakh shares on offer.

GSP Crop Science received bids for 42,37,658 shares as against 89,47,367 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (16 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.47 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 March 2026 and it will close on 18 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 304 and 320 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Rs 400 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 75,00,000 equity shares to raise Rs 240.0 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 50,00,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 160 crore at higher price band of Rs 320. Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan and kappa will offload a part of his their stake in the OFS.

GSP will utilise Rs 170.0 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of its borrowings, and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. GSP Crop Science (GSP) is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. It provides crop protection solutions to help farmers increase productivity, offering formulations (active ingredients and additives) and technicals (concentrated active ingredients) for effective pest, weed, and disease control. The company offers a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured agrochemicals, providing crop protection solutions through the development, manufacturing, supply, and distribution of formulations and technicals to meet customer needs.