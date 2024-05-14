Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 26.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 1078.68 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 26.40% to Rs 53.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 1078.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 831.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 262.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 4118.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3142.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

