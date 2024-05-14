Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 26.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 26.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 1078.68 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 26.40% to Rs 53.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 1078.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 831.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 262.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 4118.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3142.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1078.68831.84 30 4118.523142.82 31 OPM %11.099.49 -12.2911.40 - PBDT105.1976.68 37 462.23361.62 28 PBT73.6756.76 30 348.46290.72 20 NP53.9142.65 26 262.17220.35 19

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

