ONGC Petro Additions reports standalone net loss of Rs 700.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.78% to Rs 3691.77 crore

Net Loss of ONGC Petro Additions reported to Rs 700.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1862.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.78% to Rs 3691.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4137.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3456.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4155.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 14307.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14593.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

