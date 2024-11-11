GTL standalone net profit declines 85.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 49.79% to Rs 69.89 crore

Net profit of GTL declined 85.83% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.79% to Rs 69.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales69.8946.66 50 OPM %37.0411.47 -PBDT22.032.97 642 PBT19.121.96 876 NP9.3465.92 -86

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

