GTL standalone net profit declines 85.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.79% to Rs 69.89 crore

Net profit of GTL declined 85.83% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.79% to Rs 69.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.69.8946.6637.0411.4722.032.9719.121.969.3465.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News