GTL standalone net profit declines 85.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.79% to Rs 69.89 croreNet profit of GTL declined 85.83% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.79% to Rs 69.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales69.8946.66 50 OPM %37.0411.47 -PBDT22.032.97 642 PBT19.121.96 876 NP9.3465.92 -86
