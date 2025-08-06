NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 451.35 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems declined 17.86% to Rs 49.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 451.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 407.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.451.35407.2320.0323.5897.4198.1579.3084.1649.3060.02

