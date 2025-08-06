Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 40.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 410.17 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation rose 40.26% to Rs 71.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 410.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 361.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.410.17361.8424.4323.49108.5377.9796.2869.5671.4250.92

