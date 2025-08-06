Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 4489.09 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 46.47% to Rs 290.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 4489.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4489.093817.5112.1010.68558.42419.20399.11277.47290.70198.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News