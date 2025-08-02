Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 43.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.65% to Rs 665.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 43.46% to Rs 134.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 237.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 665.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 728.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.665.00728.006.4715.52191.00304.00167.00284.00134.00237.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News