Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.39%

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.39% at 9216.25 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd shed 4.38%, Tata Steel Ltd dropped 3.05% and Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 2.97%. The Nifty Metal index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index is down 0.91% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.05% to close at 24631.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.07% to close at 80597.66 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

