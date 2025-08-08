KPIT Technologies finalizes acquisition of Caresoft at USD 157 million

The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 has noted the update on acquisition of Caresoft.

This is with reference to our intimation dated May 6, 2025, wherein we had informed about the acquisition of Caresoft (Caresoft Global Technologies, Inc. USA, Caresoft Engineering Services Limited, UK, CAREGLOTECH de RL de CV Mexico, OXI SRL Italy) for total consideration of up to US$191 Million. Further to the completion of customary closing conditions and overall changes in the macros business environment, the parties together renegotiated the consideration amount for Caresoft. Subsequently, the amount for acquisition of Caresoft is finalized at total consideration up to US$ 157 Million (including US$ 15 Million variable pay based on achievement of revenue and other business synergy milestones). This consideration can be paid for in one or more tranches over a period of 4 years. Other terms & conditions of said agreement remain unchanged.