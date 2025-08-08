Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies finalizes acquisition of Caresoft at USD 157 million

KPIT Technologies finalizes acquisition of Caresoft at USD 157 million

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 has noted the update on acquisition of Caresoft.

This is with reference to our intimation dated May 6, 2025, wherein we had informed about the acquisition of Caresoft (Caresoft Global Technologies, Inc. USA, Caresoft Engineering Services Limited, UK, CAREGLOTECH de RL de CV Mexico, OXI SRL Italy) for total consideration of up to US$191 Million. Further to the completion of customary closing conditions and overall changes in the macros business environment, the parties together renegotiated the consideration amount for Caresoft. Subsequently, the amount for acquisition of Caresoft is finalized at total consideration up to US$ 157 Million (including US$ 15 Million variable pay based on achievement of revenue and other business synergy milestones). This consideration can be paid for in one or more tranches over a period of 4 years. Other terms & conditions of said agreement remain unchanged.

This acquisition will strengthen KPIT's Vehicle Engineering & Design and Truck, Off-Highway offerings as it will integrate downstream engineering and benchmarking services. This will help the company achieve a faster go-to market for products, resulting in cost savings for OEMs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of further stake in N-Dream AG

Board of KPIT Technologies approves investment of up to USD 10 mn in Helm.ai

Board of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals approves 60 MW renewable energy project with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Board of Kokuyo Camlin approves change in Executive Director

Grasim Inds Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,419 cr

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story