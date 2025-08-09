Century Extrusions standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 104.15 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions declined 2.88% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 104.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.104.15101.426.696.224.364.143.143.272.362.43

