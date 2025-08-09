Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Extrusions standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 104.15 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions declined 2.88% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 104.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.15101.42 3 OPM %6.696.22 -PBDT4.364.14 5 PBT3.143.27 -4 NP2.362.43 -3

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

