KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of further stake in N-Dream AG

At board meeting held on 08 August 2025

The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 08 August 2025 as approved increasing its stake to 51% at a consideration of Euro 6.5 million in N-Dream, a Cloud based Game Aggregation Platform company, based in Switzerland.

Consequently N-Dream will become a subsidiary of the Company. Going forward the Company shall acquire a stake up to 90% in two or more tranches during the current financial year.

Earlier in July 2024, the company had acquired 13% shareholding in N-Dream to take the total shareholding of KPIT to 26% in N-Dream.

