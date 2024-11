Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 3781.75 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 4.22% to Rs 308.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 296.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 3781.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3845.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3781.753845.4013.6012.91546.57517.08417.03399.16308.74296.25

