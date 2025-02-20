Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 1.23%, up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 400, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 19.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 400, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has dropped around 19.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 401.05, up 1.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

