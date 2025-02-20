Petronet LNG Ltd soars 1.27%

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 302.15, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.41% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 302.15, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Petronet LNG Ltd has dropped around 7.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304, up 1.83% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is up 7.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.41% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News