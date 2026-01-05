Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 440.55, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.45% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 3.93% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 440.55, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 10.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36275.65, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 0.49%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spurts 0.88%, up for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth session

Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.55%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story