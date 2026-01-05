Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 440.55, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.45% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 3.93% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 440.55, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 10.03% in last one month.