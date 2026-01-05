TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3886.2, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3886.2, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 7.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28803.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.56 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3896.6, up 0.91% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 61% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.