Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1337.8, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1337.8, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Uno Minda Ltd has gained around 6.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28803.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1342.5, up 0.95% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 80.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

