Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 0.49%, up for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3821, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3821, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 3.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28803.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.73 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3830.7, up 0.28% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 23.03% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.