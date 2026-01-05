Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spurts 0.88%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.6, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28803.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 375.2, up 0.9% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 23.69% jump in the Nifty Auto index.