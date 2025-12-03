NBCC bags new contracts worth Rs 665.38 crore

NBCC (India) said that it has been awarded five new works totaling approximately Rs 665.38 crore by various entities.
The largest contract, valued at Rs 642.82 crore, is for the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan at Ghaziabad for the Ghaziabad Development Authority.
The remaining four contracts are smaller projects.
One project is a renovation for the Hyderabad COE and other related work for The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), valued at Rs 4.05 crore.
Another contract is for the renovation of a guest house at the NFSU Delhi Campus for the National Forensic Science University, valued at Rs. 6.95 crore.
The remaining two contracts are construction projects for The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
Specifically, there is a Rs. 4.42 crore new building project in Kanpur. Additionally, there is a Rs 7.14 crore new building project in Lucknow.
NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.
The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The scrip fell 1.43% to currently trade at Rs 113.60 on the BSE.
