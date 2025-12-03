Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC bags new contracts worth Rs 665.38 crore

NBCC bags new contracts worth Rs 665.38 crore

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

NBCC (India) said that it has been awarded five new works totaling approximately Rs 665.38 crore by various entities.

The largest contract, valued at Rs 642.82 crore, is for the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan at Ghaziabad for the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

The remaining four contracts are smaller projects.

One project is a renovation for the Hyderabad COE and other related work for The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), valued at Rs 4.05 crore.

Another contract is for the renovation of a guest house at the NFSU Delhi Campus for the National Forensic Science University, valued at Rs. 6.95 crore.

The remaining two contracts are construction projects for The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Specifically, there is a Rs. 4.42 crore new building project in Kanpur. Additionally, there is a Rs 7.14 crore new building project in Lucknow.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.43% to currently trade at Rs 113.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings of Pricol to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story