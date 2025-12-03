Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in its latest economic outlook stated that the policy interest rate in India has declined from 6.5% in January to 5.5% in September 2025, with average lending rates on fresh and outstanding loans falling by about 0.6 percentage points. Bank credit growth has been sustained by easing financial conditions and stronger bank balance sheets. With inflation below the central banks 4% inflation target, the central bank has room to extend the easing cycle. If inflation remains within the target range and inflation expectations remain well anchored, the policy rate could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 202627, OECD noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Innovation in technology and AI must be balanced with judgment and unwavering respect for procedure: Union Finance Minister

Borosil announces change in senior management

Jindal Stainless secures DJSI ESG score of 78

Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story