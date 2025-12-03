Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hikal Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2025.

Hikal Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2025.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd surged 13.62% to Rs 5.59 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 248.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12340 shares in the past one month. Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd spiked 9.45% to Rs 1160. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 721 shares in the past one month. Capital India Finance Ltd exploded 8.90% to Rs 37.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.