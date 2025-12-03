Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hikal Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2025.

Hikal Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2025.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd surged 13.62% to Rs 5.59 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 248.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12340 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd spiked 9.45% to Rs 1160. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 721 shares in the past one month.

Capital India Finance Ltd exploded 8.90% to Rs 37.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd rose 8.32% to Rs 5.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5183 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Innovation in technology and AI must be balanced with judgment and unwavering respect for procedure: Union Finance Minister

Borosil announces change in senior management

Jindal Stainless secures DJSI ESG score of 78

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story