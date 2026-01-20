Gujarat Gas slumps as Q3 PAT slides 5% QoQ to Rs 266 cr

Shares of Gujarat Gas tanked 3.69% to Rs 391.25 due to weak sequential performance.

On a standalone basis, Gujarat Gas net profit fell 5.49% to Rs 265.58 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 281.01 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 2.86% to Rs 3,865.11 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. PBT tanked 5.27% to Rs 357.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.83% while revenue from operations tanked 10.78% in Q3 FY26. PBT rallied 19.23% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 502 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 439 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 14% increase.

CNG volumes hit a record high of 3.45 mmscmd in Q3 FY26, up 11% from 3.12 mmscmd in Q3 FY25. PNG (domestic) volumes stood at 0.83 mmscmd in Q3 FY26, while PNG (commercial) volumes were at 0.17 mmscmd, compared with 0.74 mmscmd and 0.15 mmscmd, respectively, in Q3 FY25, reflecting growth of 11% and 8%. On the infrastructure front, GGL is aggressively expanding under the FDODO model and has signed 78 FDODO agreements with various dealers to accelerate growth. During Q2 FY26, one FDODO CNG station became operational in Jamnagar, with several more stations expected to commence operations in the near term.

The CNG segment continued to see strong momentum, with volumes rising 11% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a network of 833 CNG stations. During Q3 FY26, the company added over 38,600 new domestic customers and now supplies natural gas to more than 23.83 lakh households. GGLs cumulative pipeline network stood at 44,540 inch-km. Gujarat Gas is the largest City Gas Distribution Company in India. The company has a successful track record of providing uninterrupted services to households for over 3 decades through a network of 44,540+ kms of gas pipeline, distributing approx. 8.37 mmscmd of natural k gas in Q3 FY 26. The company operates 833 CNG stations and provides natura l gas to more than 23.83 lakh households in six states and one union territory.