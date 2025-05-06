NLC India Renewables signs PPA for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project

NLC India Renewables (NIRL), a 100% subsidiary and renewable energy arm of NLC India (NLCIL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking, today signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for its upcoming 810 MW Solar Power Project with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL).

This flagship project at Pugal Solar Park, Bikaner District marks a significant milestone in NLCIL's journey towards becoming a major player in the renewable energy space. The project is being developed in the barren lands of Bikaner District and the proposed site is bestowed with abundant Solar radiation. The project was awarded through a competitive tariff-based bidding process by RVUNL, the project is being implemented under the MNRE's Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) Scheme - Mode 8.

NLCIL was the first CPSU in the country to establish 1 GW of Renewable energy projects in the country and is continuing its pursuits in the field of Renewable energy and the 810 MW Puga I solar project is a testament to these efforts.

The project is expected to generate approximately 2 Billion Units (BU) of green electricity annually and offset approximately 1.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, as per the terms of PPA, playing a vital role in India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

The project will be established within the infrastructure of the 2000 MW Pugal Solar Park being developed by RVUNL.

