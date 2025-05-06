Nextwave Multimedia (a Nazara arm) collaborates with Winners Alliance

Winners Alliance, the commercial partner of the World Cricketers' Association (WCA), has announced a new licensing agreement with Nextwave Multimedia, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and the developer behind the popular World Cricket Championship (WCC) mobile game franchise. Through the partnership, Nextwave will integrate names, images and likenesses of over 500 WCA-affiliated professional cricketers into its WCC titles. With hundreds of millions of downloads across its six releases, WCC remains one of the most widely played games across platforms.

Players currently incorporated in WCC3 include top international names, with additional athletes set to be introduced in May. The upcoming WCC4, scheduled for release later this year, will also feature stars such as Kagiso Rabada and Heinrich Klaasen from South Africa, Devon Conway and Tim Southee from New Zealand, Joe Root and Jos Buttler from England, Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine from West Indies, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, and David Wiese from Namibia, in addition to players from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the United States.

Integrating over 500 of the world's top cricketers into WCC marks a significant milestone for us, said Nitish Mittersain, Founder & CEO of Nazara Technologies. Our goal has always been to create deeply immersive and authentic sports gaming experiences. Featuring these renowned athletes brings the virtual game closer to reality, offering fans an unprecedented opportunity to engage with the sport and their cricketing heroesin a more personal and interactive way.

Nextwave's WCC franchise, launched in 2011, has grown to become one of the most downloaded cricket simulation games globally. Nazara Technologies, India's largest and only public gaming company, acquired Nextwave Multimedia in 2024.

The agreement enables cricketers that are part of the Winners Alliance group licensing program to generate incremental off-field income and gain wider visibility. It also engages Nextwave Multimedia users, allowing them to play as their favourite cricketers.

