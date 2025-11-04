Indices tumble as weak global cues and FII outflows weigh on sentiment

Key equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday as broad-based selling gripped the market amid weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,600 mark, dragged down by heavy losses in metal, IT, and auto stocks. The broader indices also closed in the red, mirroring the weakness in frontline stocks.

Despite the days fall, the overall market undertone remains constructive, supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and steady domestic liquidity. However, investors are expected to stay cautious in the near term, awaiting December-quarter earnings and greater clarity on global trade dynamics before taking fresh positions.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 519.34 points or 0.62% to 83,459.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 165.70 points or 0.64% to 25,597.65.

Larsen & Toubro (down 1.48%), Reliance Industries (down 0.84%) and HDFC Bank (down 0.75%) were major drags. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.69%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,618 shares rose and 2,549 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.09% to 12.65. The stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, on account of Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.12% to 6.520 from the previous close of 6.534. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6700 compared with its close of 88.7700 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.42% to Rs 120,894. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 99.99. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.63% to 4.081. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement declined $1.05 cents or 1.62% to $63.84 a barrel.

Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures were down 336 points, indicating a weak start for US stocks later today. European shares declined on Tuesday as investors awaited third-quarter results from Philips, Geberit, Associated British Foods, and Ferrari, which are scheduled to be released today. Asian indices ended lower, diverging from Wall Streets tech-led rally overnight. Australia's central bank holds rates at 3.60%. It had eased policy three times this year in February, May, and August. The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68. IPO Update: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) received bids for 19,94,33,100 shares as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:40 IST on Tuesday (4 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.55 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it will close on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share.

Lenskart Solutions received bids for 2,81,70,76,511 shares as against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Tuesday (4 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 28.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it will close on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share. Stocks in Spotlight: Titan Company gained 2.28% after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings for FY26. The companys consolidated revenue jumped 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 18,837 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 14,656 crore in Q2 FY25. profit after tax (PAT) surged 59% YoY to Rs 1,120 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 1.89% after the company reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. State Bank of India (SBI) rose 0.72%. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 20,159.67 crore for Q2 FY26, up 9.97% year-on-year (YoY) and 5.21% sequentially. Total income stood at Rs 1,34,979.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025, rising 4.52% YoY but declining 0.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 3.13% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3,793.02 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 1.75% YoY to Rs 11,475.95 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed 0.02%. The company has reported 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Bajaj Finance gained 1.16% after the NBFC reported a sharp rise in festive season lending, driven by robust consumer demand and recent tax reforms. The company disbursed 63 lakh consumer loans between 22 September and 26 October 2025, marking a 27% jump in volume and a 29% increase in value compared with the same period last year. Godfrey Phillips India dropped 2.76% after the cigarette maker reported 14.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 356.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 13.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,289.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Gallantt Ispat gained 1.33% after the company reported a 78.42% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.23 crore on a 7.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,012.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. 3M India zoomed 16.29% after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Kirloskar Brothers fell 1.54% after the company reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces rose 2.74% after the company announced a landmark lease at Eastbridge, Vikhroli. The deal gives Smartworks licensing rights for over 8,15,000 sq ft, making it the largest managed workspace campus ever leased by a single operator. City Union Bank jumped 9.67%. The banks net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 667 crore, up 14% year-on-year. The banks net interest margin (NIM) rose to 3.63% in Q2 FY26 from 3.54% in Q1 FY26, aided by faster deposit repricing and migration of gold loans to fixed rates. Operating profit grew 10% YoY to Rs 471 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 15% YoY to Rs 329 crore from Rs 285 crore in the same period last year. Operating expenses climbed 20% YoY to Rs 455 crore in Q2 FY26.