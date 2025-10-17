Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

Life sciences companies operate in a dynamic business environment, amidst rapid technology-driven disruption. They are seeking consulting partners who not only advise on strategy but also work alongside them to implement solutions and deliver measurable outcomes. Indegene's integrated consulting practice addresses this exact need, offering clients both strategic insight and hands-on transformation implementation support.
In this context, Indegene is strengthening its Consulting Practice to help life sciences organizations address their most pressing challenges with speed, impact, and accountability. This is another key step in the company's journey to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.
Indegene has named Gobin Chandra as Head of the Integrated Consulting Practice to lead its next phase of growth. Gobin currently leads Indegene's Europe region and oversees key client relationships. He brings deep transformation advisory experience from Bain & Company and will shape the consulting charter across strategy and transformation services.
Indegene has steadily expanded its consulting capabilities over the past decade. The acquisition of DT Consulting in 2020 strengthened the company's strategy consulting expertise across customer experience and digital transformation.
In parallel, Indegene has organically built transformation consulting capabilities over the last few years. To scale this further, Indegene has acquired WARN & Co., a UK-based transformation consulting firm, enhancing its ability to drive large-scale business transformations. WARN & Co. brings deep expertise in helping global organizations design and transition to new operating models, systems, and ways of working.
