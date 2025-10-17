Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indegene announced the expansion of its Consulting Practice, combining its proven strategy and transformation expertise to help life sciences organizations navigate complex, large-scale transformations across the value chain.

Life sciences companies operate in a dynamic business environment, amidst rapid technology-driven disruption. They are seeking consulting partners who not only advise on strategy but also work alongside them to implement solutions and deliver measurable outcomes. Indegene's integrated consulting practice addresses this exact need, offering clients both strategic insight and hands-on transformation implementation support.

In this context, Indegene is strengthening its Consulting Practice to help life sciences organizations address their most pressing challenges with speed, impact, and accountability. This is another key step in the company's journey to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.

Indegene has named Gobin Chandra as Head of the Integrated Consulting Practice to lead its next phase of growth. Gobin currently leads Indegene's Europe region and oversees key client relationships. He brings deep transformation advisory experience from Bain & Company and will shape the consulting charter across strategy and transformation services.

Indegene has steadily expanded its consulting capabilities over the past decade. The acquisition of DT Consulting in 2020 strengthened the company's strategy consulting expertise across customer experience and digital transformation.

In parallel, Indegene has organically built transformation consulting capabilities over the last few years. To scale this further, Indegene has acquired WARN & Co., a UK-based transformation consulting firm, enhancing its ability to drive large-scale business transformations. WARN & Co. brings deep expertise in helping global organizations design and transition to new operating models, systems, and ways of working.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME SK Minerals & Additives crystallizes solid gains on debut

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story