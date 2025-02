Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 96.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 96.40% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 96.98% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 96.40% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.77132.4091.6199.734.37132.044.36132.034.53149.95

