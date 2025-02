Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 430.72 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 12.77% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 430.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 332.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.430.72332.7026.6626.7599.1778.5940.9936.0222.3419.81

