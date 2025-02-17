Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 927.18 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 61.87% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 927.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 983.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.927.18983.428.4114.2669.84110.9228.8875.7528.8875.75

