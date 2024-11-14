Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 283.98 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 40.21% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 283.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.283.98210.1711.3412.0231.7324.1623.0515.8117.4712.46

