Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 40.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 283.98 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 40.21% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 283.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales283.98210.17 35 OPM %11.3412.02 -PBDT31.7324.16 31 PBT23.0515.81 46 NP17.4712.46 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex slips 111 pts in subdued trade, Nifty holds 23,500; Smallcaps shine

Israel kills 200 Hezbollah terrorists, destroys 140 launchers in a week

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND vs THAI match begins at 4:45 PM IST

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first

LIVE: Maharashtra saw highest FDI after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt, says PM Modi

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story