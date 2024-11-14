Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 119.89 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 119.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.119.89136.421.131.93-7.57-6.35-14.19-13.4222.23-5.40

