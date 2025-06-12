Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg emerges as lowest bidder for ISTS project in Odisha

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as lowest bidder for ISTS project in Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

H.G. Infra Engineering has announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for the role of Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for the development of an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) in the state of Odisha.

The project falls under the Eastern Region Generation SchemeI (ERGS-I) and was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. It includes the operation and maintenance of the transmission system for a period of 35 years.

The contract will be executed on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis, with project completion scheduled for 28 March 2028.

The approved transmission charges for the project are set at Rs 431.11 million tariff per year.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The company reported a 22.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.98 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 190.03 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 20.33% YoY to Rs 1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.58% to Rs 1,109 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus' Ankleshwar API unit clears USFDA inspection

NIBE gains after securing Rs 23 cr armor plate supply order

Marine Electricals rises after securing Rs 60 cr power system contracts

Tanla Platforms soars as board to mull buyback

Aeroflex Enterprises acquires 51% stake in ABP Impex

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story