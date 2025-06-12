Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus' Ankleshwar API unit clears USFDA inspection

Zydus' Ankleshwar API unit clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) report from the US FDA for the inspection conducted at its API manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar. This facility underwent an inspection from 10th to 14th March 2025, and the inspection has been classified as No Action Indicated (NAI). The USFDA has concluded that this inspection is closed.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

