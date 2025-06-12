Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE gains after securing Rs 23 cr armor plate supply order

NIBE gains after securing Rs 23 cr armor plate supply order

Jun 12 2025
NIBE rose 1.07% to Rs 1,920 after the firm has received a purchase order from one of the leading Infra and Defence Company for supply of Armor Plate MIL12560 (ARMOUR) for a total consideration of Rs 23.33 crore.

The orders are set to be executed in tranches, with completion expected by 31 May 2026.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the orders.

The contracts do not fall under related party transactions, and therefore, the question of whether they are done at "arm's length" is not applicable.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jun 12 2025

