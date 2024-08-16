Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-2000.00-4050.00 -PBDT-0.091.25 PL PBT-0.111.22 PL NP-0.221.06 PL

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

