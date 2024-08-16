Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEE Development Engineers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

DEE Development Engineers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 184.97 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 184.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales184.97157.34 18 OPM %13.408.94 -PBDT16.928.20 106 PBT4.39-2.57 LP NP3.19-4.58 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story