Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Servotech Renewable Power System rose 3.05% to Rs 128.42 after the company secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from the Jaipur division of North Western Railway for installing a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant.

The project entails the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the plant, which is expected to be completed within six months from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).

Servotech Renewable Power System manufactures EV chargers, solar products, and power & backup products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.1% to Rs 7.79 crore on a 7.4% rise in net sales to Rs 146.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

