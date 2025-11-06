Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 89.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 89.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 89.29% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.652.85 133 OPM %58.6552.63 -PBDT3.181.29 147 PBT2.141.10 95 NP1.590.84 89

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

