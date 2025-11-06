Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 89.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 89.29% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.652.8558.6552.633.181.292.141.101.590.84

