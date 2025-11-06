Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 1535.36 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation rose 13.86% to Rs 84.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 1535.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1290.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1535.361290.0111.5911.36149.87147.1592.7995.9384.6474.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News