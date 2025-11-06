Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 227.15 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 44.46% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 227.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.227.15165.8511.3911.0422.4515.0419.6412.9314.7210.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News