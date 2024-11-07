Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 39.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 39.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.76% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 39.33% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.520.71 -27 OPM %369.23276.06 -PBDT1.921.96 -2 PBT1.591.60 -1 NP6.204.45 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BS BFSI Summit: SBI's Nitin Chugh backs 'happy friction' to reduce fraud

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story