Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 83.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.21% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 83.64% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.21% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

