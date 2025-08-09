Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.32% to Rs 460.96 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 34.78% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.32% to Rs 460.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 343.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.460.96343.1812.4912.9846.5234.5932.2022.7023.6017.51

