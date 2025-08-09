Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 3.85% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.8812.9111.4913.402.092.081.881.891.351.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News