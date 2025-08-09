Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.98% to Rs 103.58 crore

Net Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 83.98% to Rs 103.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.103.5856.303.81-2.241.59-4.14-13.08-12.16-14.32-12.72

