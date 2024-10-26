Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 314.28 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 6.56% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 314.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales314.28302.15 4 OPM %13.4911.86 -PBDT33.8229.61 14 PBT21.5520.23 7 NP15.7514.78 7

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

