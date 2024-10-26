Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 314.28 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 6.56% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 314.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.314.28302.1513.4911.8633.8229.6121.5520.2315.7514.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News